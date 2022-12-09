WILLIAMSBURG — Farmer Grinch made an appearance at the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Community Art Center on Tuesday.
People were invited from all over the Tri-County area to attend and have a free photo made with the grouchy-yet-lovable Christmas icon. Photographer Laura Rogers was on hand to capture the moment.
“This was our first year doing this, but we will be doing it again next year,” said Andrea Munoz, Sustainability Agriculture and Nutrition Education Program Assistant. “It’s about community outreach.”
