This time of year, it is enjoyable to go outside to walk and enjoy the sunshine. However, Dr. Joseph Silvers, Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics, warns, “As activity increases, falls increase as well posing a significant risk of injury and death among the elderly.” For example, according to the National Council on Aging:
- One in four Americans 65+ fall each year
- Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall.
- Falls are the leading cause of fatal injury and the most common cause of nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults.
Five Contributing Factors That Can Lead to a Fall:
Balance and gait. Gait and balance disorders are common in older adults and are a major cause of falls in this population.
Vision. Approximately one person in three has some form of vision-reducing eye disease by the age of 65.
Medications. Since drugs are a modifiable risk factor, periodic drug review among older adults should be incorporated in a fall prevention program.
Environment. Making modifications in your home as removing all rugs, bright lights, and pathway obstructions can reduce some risk.
Chronic Conditions. Having a medical history of stroke, CKD, arthritis, depression, diabetes, joint or back pain or problems independently predict the risk of first time falling as well as the risk of recurrent falling in the older adult population while controlling for other factors.
The best medicine is to avoid falls altogether so here are some tips for preventing falls:
- Enroll in an age-appropriate exercise program to enhance your strength, balance, and flexibility
- Fall-proof your home by removing tripping hazards
- Care for eyes, ears, joints and spine
- Enlist family aid for physically challenging projects
- Work with your physicians to try to minimize use of medications that can cause sedation or dizziness if possible
- Talk to your physician about screening for osteoporosis and treatment if appropriate
- If you do have a fall, make sure to be evaluated in a timely fashion
“If you are experiencing anything that could make you susceptible to falling, please see your doctor and discuss your options,” stated Dr. Silvers. “Falls are the leading cause of injuries in older adults.”
