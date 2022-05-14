WILLIAMSBURG — Erin Channing Baker of Williamsburg is the 2022 winner of the A.T. Siler Memorial Service Award from University of the Cumberlands. This award is presented to a female student in their junior year of study who is expected to make an outstanding contribution to her community in the future.
Erin, who goes by her middle name, Channing, is the daughter of James and Lyndsay Baker of Williamsburg, Kentucky. She is pursuing a double major in psychology and in mission and ministries.
Channing volunteers on the Campus Ministries worship team and volunteers with Appalachian Ministries, where she has become a site leader at West Corbin Baptist Church. She has led Bible studies with other college women and has also led a children's ministry at her local church.
Channing's service goes beyond the local area, as she has volunteered at the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee, and she was part of the 2021 Appalachian Ministries Summer Intern Team, where she spent her summer helping lead Vacation Bible School-type camps in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. She has been on mission trips to Haiti and New York City; in the future, she hopes to serve as a missionary overseas.
She is currently working at Faith Christian Academy and hopes to continue to work there in the future and to someday have her own classroom.
