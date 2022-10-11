TRI-COUNTY — The Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is offering cash prizes for high school students in southeastern Kentucky, including students being homeschooled, for their annual essay contest.
The chapter will award three prizes of first place — $200; second place — $100; and third place — $50. The Times-Tribune is also donating a subscription to the local winner.
The winning essay will go to the state competition for prizes of $700/$300/$200 and the state winner will be sent to the national competition for prizes of $5,000/$2,000/$1,000!
Students must submit an original 800- to 1,200-word essay based on an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, or the framing of the United States Constitution.
“Our goal is to promote an understanding and appreciation of our founding fathers,” Charles Hayes, member of the Gatliff SAR Chapter, said. “Southeastern Kentucky has some of America’s greatest patriots… In order for this to continue, we need to bring this to the forefront and reward efforts of those who strive to honor our founders.”
Essays will be judged based upon historical accuracy, clarity, organization, grammar and spelling, and documentation.
Contest rules and application can be found at https://www.sar.org/george-s-stella-m-knight-essay-contest.
Essays must be received by December 31, 2022. Submission must include the essay, the title page, bibliography, and student bio. Digital submission can be made by sending material by email to daviddetter70@gmail.com or mailed to:
David D. Etter; 63 Windsong Lane; Williamsburg, KY
Students, parents, or teachers requiring more information can contact David D. Etter at the addresses listed above.
