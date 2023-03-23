CORBIN — Hardly a dry eye could be found at Rotary Park Wednesday as teammates, rival teams, classmates, upper classmen, teachers, leaders, friends and relatives gathered to show the family of Eli Hill support in what is likely the most difficult season of their lives.
The event was organized to honor 8-year-old Eli after he died in a terrible accident on Monday when he tried to climb on something to dunk a basketball and the goal fell on him — causing blunt trauma to his chest and resulting in his death.
However his death does not mark the end of his legacy nor his love the community continues to feels and gain comfort from.
Eli was an organ donor and his eyes have given the gift of sight to two people. His legacy will touch more people than anyone will ever know.
Teachers shared the enthusiasm Eli had both in the classroom and beyond. Noting the love he showed them even when they were not in the classroom.
Coaches shared the passion Eli had for baseball and the Corbin Bombers. Eli loved all things sports.
Paul Taylor, chair of the Corbin Independent Board of Education and Corbin Little League baseball board member, shared just how important the community is in Corbin and beyond in Kentucky.
“It’s like we are one big family not just in the community but in our state. I had Coach Stoops call me from football, Coach Wells call me from football, Coach Calipari call me from basketball. Everyone is amazed at this young man,” Taylor said.
Corbin Independent Superintendent David Cox also commented on the tight-knit community in Corbin.
“It’s a close knit school system and also a close knit community,” he said.
Cox also shared that they have had counselors in the schools to help anyone who may need it during this tragic time of mourning. Additionally, community businesses and churches have served those who are mourning in the schools and the Hill family.
Eli was loved by people of all ages bringing a smile to all those he met. Upper classmates shared how Eli shared so much joy to be around them and cheered them on no matter the sport.
“Yesterday was the first time we had to step on the field and 18 meant so much more to me yesterday. There’s not a day that 18 will not be for him,” Cameron Combs, a senior wearing number 18 (also Eli’s number) for Corbin Baseball, said.
Combs also shared a memory of when Eli was so excited when he found out he was going to wear the number 18 like him. The senior is committed to Bellarmine to play baseball in college and Eli looked up to him.
Travis Wilder, principal of Corbin Primary School, shared his memory of Eli.
“When you have 800 kids in a school, it is hard to know them all unless they have red hair, then they are easy to pick out,” Wilder said. “Eli was easy to pick out not just because he had red hair but because he was special. He was different in the way he presented himself, he was different in the way he worked, he was different in the way he learned, he was different in the way he interacted; and those differences made him beautiful.”
It was no secret Eli loved going to church and it is the faith and love he learned about there that compelled him to love on everyone like no one else could.
Eli’s parents, Adam and Ashley Hill, encouraged everyone there to take their kids to church. They shared what the community can do for them during this difficult time —reading a letter they wrote for the community:
“Do not forget him and us. We have an Eli memorial fund in which we do not have the details for yet but we are going to do great things with it. Save your gifts that you want to give for that time. We promise it will make a difference.”
They shared sadly there is a fake GoFundMe page and TikTok on social media asking for money.
“We don’t want your money right now. We might later for whatever we are going to put together but not right now,” the Hills said.
They shared the third and last thing they wanted from the community.
“Most importantly, if you want to honor my baby when you leave here, commit yourself to Christ,” Adam said. “Please if you are not in a church, come to ours or find one. We could not have made it without the support of our church family. Take your kids to church. Kids, go to church. My goal in life and Ashley shares with me: I want someone to come up to me and say, ‘I was saved and baptized because of Eli Hill.’ All this other stuff fades away but that is eternal and that is our promise from God. We love you all and thank you from the depths of our heart.”
Eli Hill’s visitation will be Thursday, March 23 from 5 p.m. to 8p.m. at Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, March 24 at 11 a.m., also at Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery.
