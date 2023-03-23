From quick recall to content area knowledge experts, Knox County’s elementary students shined at the regional Governor’s Cup competition at Williamsburg Elementary on Saturday, March 4.

“Several of our district schools, including Central, Flat Lick, Girdler, G.R. Hampton, Lay, and Lynn Camp, had students advance to the regional competition,” said Jennifer Carey, gifted and talented coordinator for the school district.

“Congratulations to those who placed at the region,” said Carey. She stated that in Governor’s Cup, elementary students only advance to the regional level and do not have a statewide competition like those in middle and high school.

Representing Knox County in the top five of each event:

Quick Recall

4th Place, Girdler Elementary

Mathematics

1st Place, Tatum Cox, G.R. Hampton Elementary

Science

4th Place, Allison Davisson, Girdler Elementary

5th Place, Archer Shields, G.R. Hampton Elementary

Language Arts

2nd Place, Rylie Smith, G.R. Hampton Elementary

Arts and Humanities

5th Place, Rylie Smith, G.R. Hampton Elementary

Overall Score

3rd Place, G.R. Hampton Elementary

G.R. Hampton is coached by Corey Bauer and Rachel Gawdun and Girdler is coached by Sherri Hammons.

