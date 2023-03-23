From quick recall to content area knowledge experts, Knox County’s elementary students shined at the regional Governor’s Cup competition at Williamsburg Elementary on Saturday, March 4.
“Several of our district schools, including Central, Flat Lick, Girdler, G.R. Hampton, Lay, and Lynn Camp, had students advance to the regional competition,” said Jennifer Carey, gifted and talented coordinator for the school district.
“Congratulations to those who placed at the region,” said Carey. She stated that in Governor’s Cup, elementary students only advance to the regional level and do not have a statewide competition like those in middle and high school.
Representing Knox County in the top five of each event:
Quick Recall
4th Place, Girdler Elementary
Mathematics
1st Place, Tatum Cox, G.R. Hampton Elementary
Science
4th Place, Allison Davisson, Girdler Elementary
5th Place, Archer Shields, G.R. Hampton Elementary
Language Arts
2nd Place, Rylie Smith, G.R. Hampton Elementary
Arts and Humanities
5th Place, Rylie Smith, G.R. Hampton Elementary
Overall Score
3rd Place, G.R. Hampton Elementary
G.R. Hampton is coached by Corey Bauer and Rachel Gawdun and Girdler is coached by Sherri Hammons.
