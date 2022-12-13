LOUISVILLE — Pulaski County farmer Mark Haney was re-elected Kentucky Farm Bureau President on the concluding day of the organization’s 103rd annual meeting. Also re-elected were Webster County’s Eddie Melton as First Vice President and Sharon Furches of Calloway County as Second Vice President.
Mr. Haney has served on the Kentucky Farm Bureau Executive Committee for over 20 years and has been a state director since 1993. For many years he chaired the State Resolutions Committee. He is a past president of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development, past president of the Kentucky Center for Cooperative Development, past chairman of the Kentucky Horticulture Council, and a current member of the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company.
Mr. Haney is a current member of the American Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He has also served as former president of the Pulaski County Farm Bureau and is a past member of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Executive Committee.
He and his brother, Don, produce apples and peaches near Nancy, KY, where they also raise beef cattle. They sell fresh produce from their orchards – as well as cider, jellies, baked goods and other products – at a KFB Certified Farm Market located on the farm. He and his wife, Marlene, have two sons and a daughter.
Mr. Melton, a former president of Webster County Farm Bureau, is chairman of KFB’s State Resolutions Committee and is President of the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Center for Agriculture & Rural Development. Mr. Melton additionally serves on the Board of Directors for Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. He produces corn, soybeans, and beef cattle on his farming operation, in Sebree, KY. He and his wife, Regina, have a daughter.
Ms. Furches has been a member of KFB’s Board of Directors since 2017. She is a former member of the Kentucky State Fair Board and State Board of Agriculture. She is the chair of KFB’s Vision 100 Strategic Planning Committee and a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee. She and her husband, Tripp, reside in Murray, KY, where they grow wheat, corn, and soybeans. They have a son and a daughter.
Three new members were elected to the KFB Board of Directors this year: Tammy White of Union County will serve as a District 2 representative to the Board, Eli Mann of Pendleton County will serve on the Board as Chair of the KFB State Young Farmer Advisory Committee, and Sarah Beth Guffey of Clinton County will serve on the Board as the Chair of the State Generation Bridge Core Leadership Committee.
Returning board members are Brandon Davis of Anderson County; Marshall Coyle of Bath County; David McGlone of Carter County; Tim Goodlett of Casey County; Shane Wiseman of Clark County; Dr. Nancy Cox of Fayette County; Mary Jayne Cannon of Fleming County; Glenn Howell of Fulton County; Scott Barnes of Garrard County; Mark Kinsey of Grant County; Ricky Arnett of Green County; Larry Clark of Green County; Ray Allan Mackey of Hardin County; Larry Thomas of Hardin County; Roger Fannin of Harlan County; Alex Barnett of Harrison County; Mitchel Logsdon of Hart County; Tyler Ferguson of Johnson County; Cloyce Hinkle of Knox County; Todd Brock of Laurel County; Joe Paul Mattingly of Marion County; Zack Ison of Mercer County; Scott Davis of Monroe County; Mary Kate Kordes of Muhlenberg County; PJ Milburn of Nelson County; Stewart Hughes of Scott County; Terry Lawson of Rockcastle County; and Victor Rexroat of Russell County.
The new Vice Chair of the Young Farmer Committee is Donovan Washer of Trigg County, the new secretary is Courtney Brindle of Knox County, and the social media chair is Danielle Milbern of Fayette County.
The new Vice Chair of the Generation Bridge Committee is Rob McClanahan of Pendleton County, the new secretary is Jed Clark of Graves County.
Re-elected as the Chair of the KFB Women’s Committee was Mary Jayne Cannon of Fleming County, re-elected as 1st Vice Chair was Lisa Osborne of Greenup County, and re-elected as 2nd Vice Chair was Bettie Bean of McCracken County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.