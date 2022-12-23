RICHMOND – Elder Law Guidance, The Elder Law Practice of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, has announced that Sarah-James Sendor has been promoted to associate attorney after being admitted to the Kentucky Bar in October.
Sendor joined the firm as a law clerk in April 2022, after graduating from the University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law.
“We’re excited to announce Sarah-James’ promotion to associate attorney at our growing firm,” said Scott Collins, Firm Owner and Managing Attorney of Elder Law Guidance. “She has been an exceptional team member and is an asset to our firm.”
The addition of Sendor is part of the practice’s ongoing regional growth throughout Central and Southeastern Kentucky.
A native of Flat Lick, Sendor graduated from Knox Central High School. She earned her undergraduate degree at Centre College. She is a first-generation college and law school graduate. Sendor developed an interest in elder law and estate planning while serving at law offices throughout Central Kentucky.
“I realize that most of our clients come to us for help during some of the hardest times of their entire lives,” said Sendor. “I never want them to feel alone in what they are going through.”
Sendor enjoys practicing in probate for this reason. “In anticipation of or after the loss of a loved one, a person becomes overwhelmed – by emotion, by things that must be done…My goal is to make that process easier for every single client,” she said.
Sendor lives in Nicholasville with her husband, Garrett D. Sendor, DMD.
Elder Law Guidance focuses exclusively on elder law and is committed to protecting families in Central and Southeastern Kentucky from the loss of everything they own to the extreme cost of long-term healthcare. Practice areas include Medicaid and Medicare planning, veterans’ benefits, estate planning and probate, special needs planning and guardianship/conservatorship. Visit www.ElderLawGuidance.com for more information or call (859) 544-6012.
