Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills will continue. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero will affect most locations today. For the Wind chill Advisory, very cold wind chills will persist from late this afternoon into Saturday, with wind chills of 10 below to 20 below zero for most locations. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the advisory has been cancelled. Flurries will persist, but no significant accumulations are forecast. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 4 PM EST this afternoon. The Wind Chill Advisory runs from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Saturday. The Winter Weather Advisory is cancelled. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Although little or no additional snow acculation will occur, travel will still remain hazardous. Very cold temperatures will reduce the effectiveness of road treatment for ice and snow, and many roads will remain slick. Anyone traveling should be prepared to safely endure the extreme cold should travel problems be encountered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, covering as much skin as possible. &&