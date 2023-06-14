RICHMOND – Elder Law Guidance: The Elder Law Practice of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, commits to justice on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) June 15 by raising awareness about the signs of elder abuse and neglect with a free live webinar from 6-7 p.m.
Registration is available at https://elderlawguidance.com/elderabuse/.
“In this webinar, we’ll cover the signs of abuse as well as what to do if you suspect abuse,” said Collins, Firm Owner and Managing Attorney at Elder Law Guidance. “Attendees can ask me their questions directly or privately, and I’ll answer them live.”
An attorney focusing exclusively on elder law, Collins can provide guidance to older adults to protect their assets, like trust and estate planning, special needs planning, securing guardianship, last wills and testaments, and estate probate, among others.
“Elder financial exploitation is a growing issue and the most common form of elder abuse,” Collins said. “Our seniors are often living on fixed incomes and become targets for this type of abuse by strangers, friends and family.”
According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, these are elder abuse red flags:
• Emotional: Unusual changes in behavior or sleep, fear or anxiety, isolated or not responsive, depression
• Physical, Sexual, Neglect: Broken bones, bruises, welts, cuts, sores, burns, untreated bed sores, torn, stained or bloody underclothing, unexplained sexually transmitted diseases, dirtiness, poor nutrition or dehydration, poor living conditions, lack of medical aids like glasses, walker, teeth, hearing aid, medications.
• Financial: Unusual changes in bank account or money management, Will, or financial documents; fraudulent signatures on financial documents, unpaid bills
“Once you know the signs, you can and should do something about it,” Collins said.
To report elder abuse in Madison and surrounding counties, contact Alice Rearick, Bluegrass District Ombudsman, 859-277-9215, alice@ombuddy.org, or call Kentucky’s Elder Abuse & Neglect Hotline at 1-877-228-7384.
“If your loved one is in long term care at home or in a facility and you can’t get regular face-to-face meetings, use technology whenever possible, including Zoom, Facetime, Messenger – any way you can to lay eyes on them,” Collins said. “That is one of the best ways you can help spot and stop elder abuse.”
Elder abuse affects older people across all socioeconomic groups, cultures, and races, and includes physical, sexual, financial, and emotional or psychological abuse (including verbal abuse and threats).
Every year about 1 in 10 Americans age 60+ have experienced abuse. More than $36 billion is estimated to be lost annually through exploitation while about 7,700 cases of abuse are investigated in Kentucky each year.
It can occur anywhere they are disconnected from social supports, like in their own home, in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and other institutional settings, like hospitals. Women and people over 80 are more likely to experience abuse. Factors such as dementia or poor physical health can increase their isolation, putting them at greater risk of experiencing abuse or neglect.
The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations (UN) launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) on June 15, 2006, to unite communities around the world in raising awareness about elder abuse.
Elder Law Guidance focuses exclusively on elder law and is committed to protecting families in Central and Southeastern Kentucky from the loss of everything they own to the extreme cost of long-term healthcare. If you suspect your loved one has experienced neglect, call our office at 859-544-6012 for resources or to schedule a consultation. Visit www.ElderLawGuidance.com for more information.
