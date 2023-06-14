The Center for Rural Development has selected eight Knox County students to participate in its summer leadership programs.
Rogers Scholars
Matthew Garrison, a current sophomore at Lynn Camp High School, will join high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 26th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. Garrison is the son of Bessie Garrison of Corbin.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“The Center’s Youth Programs are unique opportunities for our young leaders to make an impact and explore what’s next for them in education and through service to their communities,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “The programs give them the tools they need in order to thrive in their personal goals and how to make an impact in Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars Program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students must complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will take place on June 4-9 on the campus of Morehead State University and June 25-30 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and food is provided at no cost to participants.
Rogers Explorers
Seven 8th graders, Laura Newcomb, Eli Skeen, Jackson Willis, and Charli-Grace Nartker from Corbin Middle School; Ava Crawford from Lynn Camp Middle School; Ada Valentine from Barbourville Independent School; and Lydia King from Knox County Middle School, were selected for the 18th annual Rogers Explorers Program. Newcomb is the daughter of John and Shera Newcomb of Corbin. Skeen is the son of Levi and Brittany Skeen of Corbin. Willis is the son of Jack and Suzanne Willis of Corbin. Nartker is the daughter of Krystal and Zack Jones and Jacob and Kara Nartker of Corbin. Crawford is the daughter of Jamie L. and Jamie B. Crawford of Corbin. Valentine is the daughter of Jason and Hannah Valentine of Heidrick. King is the daughter of Jeremy and Sabrina King of Flat Lick.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is provided at no cost to eligible students within The Center’s 45-county primary service area.
Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Amber Decker, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at adecker@centertech.com or call 606-677-6000.
