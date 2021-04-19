Downtown Corbin will host an event on Earth Day, April 22, in Sanders Park from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said she has teamed up with the Ossoli Club, the Corbin Tree Board, the Girl Scouts, and the Corbin Garden Club to host the event.
“I wanted to get some of the herbs in the herb garden replanted at Sanders Park because some of them have died out,” she said, adding that members of the Corbin Garden Club will mentor members of the Girl Scouts in replanting the herbs.
“Then the Ossoli Club and the Tree Board will be onsite handing out some goodies and leading some activities,” Kriebel added.
The event will also feature a litter pickup throughout downtown Corbin. Kriebel said members of the community are encouraged to come and participate. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
