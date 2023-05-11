TRI-COUNTY — Early voting in Kentucky’s primary election starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.
The General Assembly last year established “in-person no excuse absentee” voting for at least eight hours a day on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before an election.
The following locations have been selected for early voting:
Knox County, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Knox Central High School Gym
100 Panther Way
Barbourville, KY 40906
• Sacred Heart Gym
703 Master St
Corbin, KY 40701
Laurel County, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Courthouse Annex Building
107 S Broad St
London, KY 40741
Whitley County, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Corbin City Hall
805 S Street
Corbin, KY 40701
• Whitley County Court House
200 Main Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769
Next Tuesday, Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as voters nominate candidates for statewide offices.
In the governor’s race, 12 Republicans and two Democrats are vying to challenge Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear in the general election this November 7.
Down ballot, Democrats only have one other contested primary — agriculture secretary.
One Republican is running for attorney general while the other constitutional offices — secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, treasurer and agriculture commissioner — are contested on the Republican side.
