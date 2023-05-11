Vote
TRI-COUNTY — Early voting in Kentucky’s primary election starts Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The General Assembly last year established “in-person no excuse absentee” voting for at least eight hours a day on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before an election.

The following locations have been selected for early voting:

Knox County, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Knox Central High School Gym

100 Panther Way

Barbourville, KY 40906

• Sacred Heart Gym

703 Master St

Corbin, KY 40701

Laurel County, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Courthouse Annex Building

107 S Broad St

London, KY 40741

Whitley County, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Corbin City Hall

805 S Street

Corbin, KY 40701

• Whitley County Court House

200 Main Street

Williamsburg, KY 40769

Next Tuesday, Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as voters nominate candidates for statewide offices.

In the governor’s race, 12 Republicans and two Democrats are vying to challenge Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear in the general election this November 7.

Down ballot, Democrats only have one other contested primary — agriculture secretary.

One Republican is running for attorney general while the other constitutional offices — secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, treasurer and agriculture commissioner — are contested on the Republican side.

