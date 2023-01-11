The Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship Program was created to honor a longtime Baptist Health Corbin physician who died in 2007. Through the generosity of Dr. Seo’s family members, his memory will live on through this endowment within the Baptist Healthcare Foundation.
The purpose of the Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship Program is intended to support individuals who live in South Eastern Kentucky and are pursuing a career as a radiology technologist. The scholarship is open to students in their final year at high school who have been accepted to a technology school, and to students who are currently enrolled in a technology school and are seeking financial assistance in completing this training. Each awardee is eligible for $1000.00 towards technology school tuition. Students must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.0 in order to maintain their qualification for the scholarship. One new student will be selected each year for the scholarship.
Selection of the scholar will be based primarily upon financial need. Other significant factors include academic performance, integrity of character, and promise shown for future achievement.
Now accepting applications for the Dr. Tae-joon Seo Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is for students entering into the radiology field of study. Deadline is April 1. If you are interested in obtaining an application, you can contact BRCmarketing@bhsi.com or go to Baptist Health Corbin’s website at https://www.baptisthealth.com/location/baptist-health-corbin/about/scholarship-programs/dr-tae-joon-seo-memorial-scholarship-program.
