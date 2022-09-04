Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The Flood Watch contains the Kentucky counties of Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan, Johnson, Martin, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, and Wolfe. * WHEN...The Flood Watch is in effect through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&