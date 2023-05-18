LEXINGTON – Between warm-weather activities, family vacations and no school, summer is an exciting time of the year. For those very same reasons, it’s also a tough season on the blood supply. To ensure summer is a safe and enjoyable time for everyone, Kentucky Blood Center is urging donors to be proactive this summer and donate blood.
Donation numbers historically dwindle during summer, but the need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. Donations at KBC in 2022 were down more than 12% from 2019, the last summer before the COVID-19 pandemic. During the same timeframe, transfusion frequency remains consistent, putting local lives at risk.
KBC is calling on donors to save the summer. Blood collected at the drive at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Barbourville will save the lives of patients in Kentucky who require products for surgeries, diseases like cancer, traumas, organ transplants, premature births and more.
All donors at this KBC drive will receive a limited-edition “Give Back, Give Blood” T-shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating.
The blood drive is planned for this Friday, May 19, from 12:30–5:30 p.m. The church is located at 312 North Main Street, Barbourville, KY 40906.
Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
