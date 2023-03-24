Ricky Bobby is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier Mix. He is a super sweet boy who just wants to cuddle! He has been in the shelter since February and is ready to find his forever family. Ricky Bobby would make a great family pet! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
centerpiece
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.