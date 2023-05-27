Lynard is a 7-month-old lab mix. He is very sweet and loves spending time outside. He would do best in a place where he can run off his high energy! He has been with us since March and desperately needs out of the shelter. The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
DOG OF THE WEEK: Lynard
