Hammy is a 3-year-old lab mix. He just got back from a six-week training program so he knows his basic commands and is crate trained! He has technically been in the shelter life since January, but got adopted, then brought to us as a stray. They decided they didn’t want him back, and he was with us for a bit before we sent him to the training program. So he has been through a lot, and just really needs a FOREVER family!
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
