Buddy is a year-old Heeler mix. He is now back from the 6-week training, so just in time for Pet of the Week! He knows basic commands and is house trained, so he should be the perfect companion for someone wanting an already trained dog!
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
