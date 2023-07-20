Brownie Cake is a 5-year-old female lab mix. She came to us as a stray, but we realized she had been adopted by us in the past. She knows several commands and was obviously taken care of in the past. She is a very sweet girl and deserves a second chance at a loving family!
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.