Brenda is a 1-year-old cur mix. She is very sweet! She has been with the shelter for a while going on almost three months. She really deserves a loving home! The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information. | photo contributed
DOG OF THE WEEK: Brenda
