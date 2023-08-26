Bingo is an 8-month-old shepherd mix. He came into the shelter when he was only about 3-4 months old and has been here since. So he has grown up at the shelter. He has completed our 6 week training program and has really learned manners while being at the program. He really needs out. He and one other litter mate are all that are left at the shelter.
The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The shelter is located at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin. Call 606-526-6925 for more information.
