TRI-COUNTY — Federal officials announced Monday that the disaster declaration for Eastern Kentucky has been expanded to include Whitley County for the primary area as well as Knox and Laurel as adjacent counties.
According to Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr., several homes in the southern part of the county experienced flooding after 3-5 inches of rain fell over just a few hours on July 31.
“It was really surprising because some of the other parts of the county didn’t get any rain,” Judge White said. “The people that lived there, we heard reports that some had live there for 50 years and had never seen water come up like that.”
Judge White noted that it was the first time he was aware of in 10-15 years that Whitley County was deemed eligible for individual residents to seek FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assistance.
“We’re pleased that our people are able to get that relief,” he continued. “Hopefully, FEMA comes through and really helps them because some have a long road of recovery ahead of them.”
FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.
It is not necessary to go to a DRC (disaster recovery center) — currently open in Knott, Breathitt and Clay counties — to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to determine their eligibility. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
Those applying should have the following information ready:
• current phone number where you can be contacted;
• address at the time of the disaster as well as address where you are now staying;
• social security number;
• general list of damages and losses;
• banking information if choosing direct deposit; and
• insurance policy number, agent and company if insured.
Flood survivors who apply for FEMA assistance may be referred to the SBA (U.S. Small Business Administration). It is important to submit an SBA application so you can be considered for additional FEMA grants.
Due to their proximity to the declared disaster area, small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in Knox and Laurel counties are also now eligible to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs).
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers EIDLs to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17546.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or by sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
