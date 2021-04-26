There were plenty of Colonel Sanders and chickens in downtown Corbin Saturday for the inaugural Colonel Fest. While the rain kept some vendors from participating and some events were moved inside, a break in the rain late afternoon brought more people out to the event. | Photos by Erin Cox
Despite rain, inaugural Colonel Fest cooks up a good time
