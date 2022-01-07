University of the Cumberlands was the only institution in Kentucky to be awarded the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition of Continuous Improvement from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP).
Dr. Shannon Deaton, head of the Department of Education, said, “Our goal is to continue providing the best service to students while elevating quality and promoting innovation. We are humbled by the national recognition our programs have received, and we will continue striving for excellence so that our graduates can better serve their families, communities, and local schools.”
The CAEP is an institution that reviews departments, schools, and educators which prepare other educators. An accreditation from the CAEP ensures that members of the academic community, professionals, and others involved meet a certain standard. This accreditation takes place every 7-10 years to ensure that the school or university in review continues to meet the standards set.
This award from the CAEP is one in a string of awards the Department of Education at Cumberlands has been honored to receive this academic year. The department was recently ranked one of the top five academic programs in Kentucky by the Council on Post-Secondary Education (CPE). Additionally, the Elementary education program was listed by the CPE as one of the top programs in the state for underrepresented minorities and low-income students to enter the workforce well prepared for early career success.
More information about the Department of Education at Cumberlands can be found atucumberlands.edu/academics. To apply for entrance into the program, visit ucumberlands.edu/apply.
