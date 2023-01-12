WINCHESTER — The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2023. These “fee-free” dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 16, 2023
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 16 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 15 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
President’s Day Weekend: February 18-20, 2023
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 18; Sunday, February 19; or Monday, February 20 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 17; Saturday evening, February 18; and Sunday evening, February 19 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
• Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
National Fishing and Boating Week: June 3-4, 2023
Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 10 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 10 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Juneteenth: June 19, 2023
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, June 19 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, June 18 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 23, 2023
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 23 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 23 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Veterans Day: November 11, 2023
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, November 11 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, November 11 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or on social media @DanielBooneNF.
