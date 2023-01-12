Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER — The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2023. These “fee-free” dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 16, 2023

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 16 at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake boat ramps

• Laurel River Lake boat ramps

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 15 at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

President’s Day Weekend: February 18-20, 2023

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 18; Sunday, February 19; or Monday, February 20 at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake boat ramps

• Laurel River Lake boat ramps

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 17; Saturday evening, February 18; and Sunday evening, February 19 at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County

• Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

National Fishing and Boating Week: June 3-4, 2023

Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at:

• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

National Get Outdoors Day: June 10, 2023

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 10 at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 10 at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Juneteenth: June 19, 2023

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, June 19 at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, June 18 at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 23 at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 23 at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Veterans Day: November 11, 2023

Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.

Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, November 11 at the following locations:

• Cave Run Lake boat ramps

• Laurel River Lake boat ramps

• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County

• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County

• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County

• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County

• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County

• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County

• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties

• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County

• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County

Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, November 11 at the following locations:

• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties

• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County

• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County

• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County

• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County

• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County

Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or on social media @DanielBooneNF.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you