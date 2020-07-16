BARBOURVILLE — The Daniel Boone Festival Committee announced Thursday that it has decided to cancel the 2020 event slated to take place October 4-10.
The Daniel Boone Festival Committee met for its regular July meeting on Thursday with the discussion centering around the feasibility of hosting the 2020 festival while ensuring the safety of all involved.
"This decision comes after careful consideration and discussion about the continued spread of the coronavirus and the countless unknown variables that accompany hosting an event of this size and magnitude," the committee said in a press release posted to its Facebook page on Thursday night.
"Putting on a festival of this size is a huge responsibility but pales in comparison to the responsibility we have of ensuring the festival can be done safely for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the help and guidance of community leaders, local health and safety officials," the press release continued.
"Please know that we understand people are ready to get out and attend events. We are ready for that too! However, we must follow health and safety guidelines put in place to help stop the spread of this virus."
The committee said it would beginning to plan for the 2021 festival.
