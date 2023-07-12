Corbin’s School of Innovation has been transforming education for over 20 years with its customized approach to learning.
Yet, “The demographics remain the same,” said Principal Mark Daniels. “About 30% (of students) need something different.”
Part of the Kentucky Innovation Lab Network, SOI provides different ways to address students’ needs, whether it’s acceleration or remediation, through programs like KAPPA, Flex, and partnerships with Save the Children.
Students can work at their own pace, are mentored weekly, and are taught essential life skills including “mindfulness.”
“When I see a need,” said teacher Kelly Mackey-Meeler, “I can address it.”
The staff agree that building relationships with students and families is also essential.
“(Students are) invested in the school because of the environment we created--because we invest in them,” said teacher Rachel Johnson. “When kids know that you really care about them, it makes a difference.”
“We support the parents as they support their child’s learning and development,” said Save the Children advocate Sarah Floyd. “We help support the belief that parents are their children’s first and most important teacher.”
Are you looking for something different? Here are a few things that SOI has to offer:
• KAPPA — homeschool service for students and families provides in-person or web-based seminars that keep homeschooled students on track with educational requirements.
• FLEX — a hybrid service for students with extenuating circumstances who need more flexibility than in a traditional school day.
• Save the Children Family Literacy Program —home visits and monthly events designed to promote family literacy for children from birth to school-aged.
Furthermore, SOI has recently adopted the Montessori philosophy for students in grades K-12.
This hands-on approach to learning, “Allows students to make creative choices about the work they do,” said teacher Brooke Stansbury, “within a prepared environment. This ‘freedom within limits’ allows students to work collaboratively, build a sense of community, and accelerate at their own pace.”
To apply, go to corbininnovate.org, and see if a customized approach to learning is right for you or your child. We are taking applications for 2023-24 school year now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.