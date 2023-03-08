WILLIAMSBURG – How to completely change your life in five seconds.
The underestimated importance of high-fives.
And more life-changing, research-backed information you didn’t know you absolutely needed.
University of the Cumberlands students and community members have the opportunity to hear it all straight from Mel Robbins herself this spring at the annual Excellence in Leadership event, sponsored by the Forcht Group of Kentucky.
The event will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 7:00 p.m. in the O. Wayne Rollins Center at Cumberlands. All are welcome to attend. Tickets are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis and may be requested at https://ucumberlands.edu/tickets.
Mel Robbins is a serial entrepreneur, bestselling author, and host of the #1 ranking Mel Robbins Podcast. She is one of the most-booked speakers in the world and has worked with leading brands from around the globe. Her messaging is personal, encouraging, and educational, offering tools and motivation that have improved the lives of millions.
“We are pleased to welcome Mel Robbins onto campus this spring to share her unique experiences and motivational insights,” said Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, Cumberlands President. “She is a dynamic speaker who demonstrates positive leadership by dedicating herself to helping others improve their lives. We are a university focused on empowering students and community members, and Mel knows how to do just that.”
Cumberlands’ annual leadership lecture series is made possible by an endowment from local business owners Dr. Terry and Dr. Marion Forcht. Previous speakers at the Excellence in Leadership event include Laila Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Drew Brees, and others.
Mel Robbins is one of the leading voices in personal development and transformation and an international bestselling author. Her work includes the global phenomenon The 5 Second Rule, four #1 bestselling audiobooks, the #1 podcast on Audible, as well as signature online courses that have changed the lives of more than half a million students worldwide. Her latest international best-seller, The High 5 Habit, was released around the world in 2021. Her groundbreaking work on behavior change has been translated into 36 languages and is used by healthcare professionals, veterans’ organizations, and the world’s leading brands to inspire people to be more confident, effective, and fulfilled. Mel coaches more than 60 million people online every month, and videos featuring her work have more than a billion views online, including her TEDx talk, which is one of the most popular of all time.
There’s nothing Mel loves more than making a real difference in people’s lives by teaching them to believe in themselves and inspiring them to take the actions that will change their lives. Mel lives in New England with her husband of 25 years and their three kids, but she is and will always be a Midwesterner at heart.
Learn more about Mel’s work at www.melrobbins.com.
