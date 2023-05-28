WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands announces departmental award winners for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Award winners from the local area include:
• Madalyn Sutton of Williamsburg (40769)
• Denisha Patel of Corbin (40701)
• Sierra Rhinehart of Willamsburg (40769)
• Mackenzie Powenski of London (40741)
• Bradley Faulkner of Williamsburg (40769)
• Skyler Jones of Corbin (40701)
It’s no secret that University of the Cumberlands has hardworking students. Some students in particular have made their mark on their respective academic departments, winning departmental awards for their achievements in the classroom. Here are the 2023 University of the Cumberlands Departmental Award winners:
• Accounting — Student of the Year — Madalyn Bethany Sutton
• Art — Bella Bender-Lipps Award — Rachel Lynn Wade
• Biology — Student of the Year — Katelyn Aubrey Duvall
• Business Administration — Student of the Year — Elliott James Cross
• Chemistry — The P.R. Jones Chemistry Outstanding Senior Award — Kathryn (Hunter) Couch
• Computer & Information Science — Students of the Year — Sarah Jean Budney, April Lindsay Craig-Flood, Reo Tony Day, Ashley Nicole Lord, Denisha Nrupeshkumar Patel, Sierra Daniel Rhinehart, and Bethany Rogers
• Criminal Justice — Student of the Year — Clay William Weaver
• English — Emma MacPherson Senior English Award — Erica LaShay Dick
• Education — Students of the Year
• IECE Education, Marytodd Gagel
• Elementary Education, Emma Kaye Clark
• Elementary Education Online, Shawntae Taylor
• Middle School Education, Sara Ashley Sellers
• Secondary Education, Erica LaShay Dick
• P-12 Education, Abby E. Elam
• Special Education, Victoria Wheeler
• Mavis Broome Scholarship, Mackenzie Mae Powenski
• Health, Exercise, and Sport Science — Students of the Year
• Coaching, Josh Paul Sean Simon
• Exercise and Sport Science, Daniela Leonor Hechavarria Ramirez and Rylan Todd Reed
• Fitness and Sport Management, Jesse Logan Kirby
• Public Health, Austin Dwayne Franco
• History — Student of the Year — Mickayla Anna McCoig
• Human Services — Student of the Year — Shannon Renee Dillow
Missions and Ministry
• Student of the Year, Lydia Abigail Dingus
• Milton Murphey Missions Service Award, Robert Kirtley Caldwell
Music
• Outstanding Senior Musicians, Caleb Shane Packman and Samual Garrett Woosley
• Gwynn Cornell Helping Hand Scholarship, Joshua Eric Gabbard
• Harold Wortman Scholarship, Robert Thomas Lewis
• Phyllis Richardson Wood Scholarship, Christopher Marq Douglas Miller
• Physics — Student of the Year — Bradley James Faulkner
• Political Science — Student of the Year — Liberty Rose Poley
• Psychology — Student of the Year — Alexandra Jade Miller
• Theatre Arts — Student of the Year — Skyler Jack Jones
• World Languages — Outstanding Senior in Spanish — Chloe Adeline Istre
Congratulations to all 2023 University of the Cumberlands Departmental Award winners!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.