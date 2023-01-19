Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph are expected. * WHERE...The wind advisory is for portions of east central, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...The wind advisory is in effect until 7 PM EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Weak tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&