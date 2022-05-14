WILLIAMSBURG — Five students from University of the Cumberlands were recently inducted into the Kentucky Beta chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon, national mathematics honor society. Students from your local area include:
Emily Culler of Corbin (40701)
Abigail Sharp of Gray (40734)
The Kentucky Beta Chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon, a national mathematics honor society, was founded in 1993 and is only the second such chapter in Kentucky. To be eligible to be a member of Kappa Mu Epsilon, a student must have completed 3 semesters, must be in the top 35% of their college class, must have completed 3 college-level math courses including at least one semester of calculus, and must have an average of B or higher in all math courses.
For the 2022-23 school year, the Kentucky Beta Chapter elected Bradley Faulkner as president, Hailey Budneyas vice president, Emily Culler as secretary, and Nicholas Buzzell as treasurer. Dr. Jonathan Ramey serves as chapter sponsor and Dr. Sarah Hacker serves as corresponding secretary.
