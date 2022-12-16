WILLIAMSBURG — The Student Government Association (SGA) at University of the Cumberlands recently visited the Williamsburg Nursing Home to spread some holiday cheer. SGA hosted a Christmas Bingo event, complete with prizes and handwritten Christmas cards, which they delivered to the residents.
Erica Dick, community outreach chairman of Cumberlands SGA, said, “This project was such a rewarding opportunity. Students got to make cards for the nursing home residents, then some SGA members delivered the cards, played bingo with the residents, and got to have some nice interactions! I think this service project definitely spread Christmas cheer.”
Kennedy Hudson, a senate member in SGA, said, “It was so fun seeing how happy the residents were over playing bingo and winning small prizes. I am thankful that I got to be a part of sharing Christmas joy with such special people!”
Cumberlands’ SGA has implemented new committees to better serve the student body and the local area. One such committee, the new Community Outreach Committee, was created to serve the local Williamsburg community. To suggest Williamsburg outreach ideas to SGA, contact Community Outreach Chairman Erica Dick at edick30672@ucumberlands.edu.
Earlier in 2022, SGA hosted “Chills and Thrills” and raised over $650 for the National Alliance of Mental Illness. This event featured inflatables, puppy petting, and mental health resources. Next semester, SGA is planning to do another event that raises awareness for mental health. In 2021, SGA hosted a “Walk for Women’s Health” and raised over $1,800 for the PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) Awareness Association. The event was complete with teal-colored popcorn and featured speakers to raise awareness for women’s health. To view the video for the Walk for Women’s Health, visit https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQR2QOZBxDc/.
More information and photos of SGA’s community events can be found on their Instagram page at @ucumberlandssga.
