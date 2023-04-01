University of the Cumberlands offers the nation’s most affordable online master’s program in artificial intelligence (AI), as ranked by Masters in AI. Cumberlands’ online Master of Science in AI is more affordable than comparable programs at universities such as the University of Texas at Austin, Arkansas State University, and Colorado State University’s Global Campus. The full ranking can be viewed at www.mastersinai.org/degrees/affordable-online-masters-in-ai.
As emerging technology leverages the use of AI to help drive progress in business around the globe, individuals with a good understanding of AI are valuable assets for companies seeking to become more efficient and develop new services. Cumberlands’ online program delivers a business-focused AI degree that prepares students to help transform businesses. Along with learning ethical reasoning skills, Cumberlands students are taught how to conduct sophisticated analyses and apply research-based strategies within a team environment to integrate AI theory and practical application into overall business operations. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
Said Lois McWhorter, department chair of the Hutton School of Business at Cumberlands, “This recognition highlights the program's commitment to providing high-quality education at an accessible price point. Students in the program can expect to receive top-notch training in AI while also saving money on tuition.”
The online Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program at Cumberlands builds on students’ bachelor’s degrees in business, computer science, information technology, and other related fields. The use of artificial intelligence is expanding worldwide, parallel with the rising demand for knowledgeable and ethical IT professionals. Research states that the job outlook in the U.S. for computer and information research scientists is expected to grow by 21 percent by 2031, much faster than the national average.*
Applications are being accepted for University of the Cumberlands’ online IT programs. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
