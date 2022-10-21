WILLIAMSBURG – University of the Cumberlands is now offering a new online Master of Science in Addiction Studies degree program. For more information, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
The program is a 30-credit hour master’s degree to become a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor (LADC) upon completion of experiential hours and other requirements. To allow for greater accessibility for students, the courses will all be entirely online and offered in an asynchronous format (meaning there is no set time at which students have to log into a class; they can complete coursework during the week on their own schedule). The program consists of 10 courses that align with the International Certification and Reciprocity Consortium’s educational content requirements. All applicants should have obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services, counseling, psychology, or a closely related field. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
According to faculty at Cumberlands, “There is a critical shortage of qualified counselors to treat addiction in Kentucky. The new 30-credit hour master’s degree would allow these highly qualified professionals with a 30-hour master’s to have their own credential and to practice here in Kentucky, bringing more people into the pool of available practitioners.”
Students within the new online program will learn how to perform psychological assessments; understand the motivation, change, and treatment of addictions; and learn more about clinical management of addictions, among other topics.
Addiction is more than a disease. It cripples those who are addicted and affects those who love them. The new online addiction studies program at Cumberlands allows students to develop the foundation of knowledge and skills necessary to become a solution in the lives of many people in Kentucky who want to heal from addiction and its ripple effects. To apply, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/apply.
