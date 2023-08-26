WILLIAMSBURG — Money magazine recently ranked colleges around America based on their quality of education, affordability, and student outcomes – and University of the Cumberlands made the list.
In short, Money researched colleges throughout the country to discover “where your tuition (and time) is likely to pay off.” Cumberlands placed third of the eight Kentucky schools to make the list with 4 out of 5 stars, ranking above University of Kentucky and Bellarmine University. The University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University were not included in the rankings.
In recent years, University of the Cumberlands has made a point of becoming one of the most affordable colleges in the nation – while still providing quality academic programs that give alumni an advantage in the workforce and life in general post-graduation. It’s called “the Cumberlands Commitment.”
In September 2018, Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, president of the university, announced that the institution would be implementing a new tuition model that effectively slashed tuition in half. All on-campus undergraduate students paid less for school the following year, and some students who had always needed to pull out student loans no longer had to.
Later, the Cumberlands Commitment expanded to include free rental textbooks for all on-campus undergraduates.
Most recently, with Cumberlands’ new One Price Promise, that benefit has been extended to all online students.
In short, every Cumberlands student – online or on campus, undergraduate or graduate – pays one clear sticker price to attend classes and receives free rental textbooks. Tutoring and other academic resources are also free at Cumberlands, meaning all students have access to everything they need to succeed academically at no extra cost.
The university has also received rankings for overall excellence recently, such as being named to five lists by Colleges of Distinction. The organization listed Cumberlands as being a top university in Kentucky and offering some of the best business and education programs in the nation.
To learn more about Cumberlands’ new One Price Promise, visit www.ucumberlands.edu/tuition. University of the Cumberlands offers more than 40 academic programs for undergraduates and graduates. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
