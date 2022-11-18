WILLIAMSBURG – University of the Cumberlands psychology professor Jane Whitaker, PhD, has been recognized as the recipient of the Aaron Brown Emerging Leader Award from the KPCA (Kentucky Primary Care Association) for 2022.
The Aaron Brown Emerging Leader Award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the furtherance of primary health care in Kentucky.
As submitted by Dayspring Health, LLC, for whom Dr. Whitaker serves as a board member, “As a professor of psychology and a licensed counselor, Jane Whitaker, PhD, brings knowledge, experience, and community commitment to the Dayspring Board of Directors where she has served since 2009.
“Dr. Whitaker served as Chair of the Board during 2019-21, a time of internal and external crisis for the health center. Her extraordinary leadership and counseling skills were critical in navigating through major leadership changes and the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
“Her dedication to helping people who are vulnerable and hurting provides an empathetic understanding of how to serve the local community.”
The University wishes to congratulate Dr. Whitaker on receiving this valuable award and to thank her for her longstanding and continued devotion to helping her students, the Cumberlands community, and fellow Kentuckians. Her expertise, work ethic, and genuine care for others continually inspire those around her. Congratulations and thank you, Dr. Whitaker!
