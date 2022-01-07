Cumberlands listed among top schools in rankings

University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate its newest graduates on a job well done!

The following students from your local area received a degree from Cumberlands this fall or winter:

Jessica Lee of Keavy, KY (40737), received their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Savannah Hammack of London, KY (40741), received their Associate Degree in Nursing

Kendra Lewis of London, KY (40744), received their Associate of Science in Psychology

Benjamin Brown of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Jakob McWhorter of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology

Dana Taylor of Lexington, KY (40513), received their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Tammy Lewis of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in General Studies

Zachary Madden of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Mission and Ministries

Kaetlin Boggs of London, KY (40744), received their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Betty Philpot of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Hannah Eubanks of Lexington, KY (40513), received their Education Specialist in School Counseling

Kendall Deaton of East Bernstadt, KY (40729), received their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Carly Mink of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Tara Prewitt of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Jonathan Dean of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Carl Gray of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner

Jennifer Tyler of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner

Melinda Pezzi of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner

Taylor Crockett of London, KY (40741), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Taylor Bailey of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Lacey Dixon of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Amanda Spitser of London, KY (40744), received their Master of Arts in Teaching

Corey Nicholson of London, KY (40741), received their Master of Business Administration in 

Destiny Blue of Lily, KY (40740), received their Associate Degree in Nursing

Taylor Hoskins of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Biology

Steven Nelson of london, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in History

Jenna Rockwell of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science in Public Health & Exercise and Sport Science

Rachel Evans of London, KY (40744), received their Bachelor of Science in Christian Studies & Youth and Family Ministry

Lauren Stokes of London, KY (40741), received their Bachelor of Science Education in Middle School Education

The university wishes these students all the best in their future endeavors. Well done, Patriots!

