Each spring, University of the Cumberlands (UC) partners with the Maiden Drug Company of Williamsburg to award the Deborah Carol Childress Endowed Scholarship Fund to two high school seniors from the Whitley County area who will be attending Cumberlands in the fall.
The 2022 recipients of the fund are Harley Huddleston, daughter of Ricky and Tammy Huddleston, and Autumn Edwards, daughter of Anne Edwards and Rodney Rains. Harley is a graduate from Whitley County High School, and Autumn is a Williamsburg Independent School District graduate.
The Deborah Carol Childress Endowed Scholarship Fund was created by Jonathan and Roger Powers, Cumberlands alumni and owners of Maiden Drug Company, in honor of their late niece. The award is intended to help local students pursue a college degree.
To be eligible for the award, students must plan to pursue a career in teaching and study one of the various education programs Cumberlands offers.
Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.