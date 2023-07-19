WILLIAMSBURG – Each spring, University of the Cumberlands (UC) partners with the Maiden Drug Company of Williamsburg to award the Deborah Carol Childress Scholarship to two high school seniors from the Whitley County area who will be attending Cumberlands in the fall.
The 2023 recipients of the scholarship are Morgan Rains, daughter of Crystal Rains and the late Donnie Rains, and Kyra Tucker, daughter of Kendra McGrath. Morgan is a Williamsburg Independent School District graduate, and Kyra recently graduated from Whitley County High School.
The Deborah Carol Childress Scholarship Fund was created by Jonathan and Roger Powers, Cumberlands alumni and owners of Maiden Drug Company, in honor of their late niece. The award is intended to help local students pursue a college degree.
To be eligible for the award, students must plan to pursue a career in teaching and study one of the various education programs Cumberlands offers.
Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, University of the Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at www.ucumberlands.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.