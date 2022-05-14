WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President's List automatically make the Dean's List, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean's List or the President's List, to avoid overlap.)
Students from your local area named to the President's List for Spring 2022 include:
Daniela Aguirre Garcia of Williamsburg (40769)
Rita Aguye Cots of Williamsburg (40769)
Stephanie Ball of Keavy (40737)
Bertha Blevins of Corbin (40701)
Ashley Bray of FRAKES (40940)
Madelyn Brock of Corbin (40701)
Jara Burkhart of London (40741)
Megan Carnes of Flat Lick (40935)
Karson Chesnut of London (40744)
Mickayla Coppock of Corbin (40701)
Benjamin Creager of Williamsburg (40769)
Wejdene Daouahi of Corbin (40701)
Sarah Davis of WILLIAMSBURG (40769)
Lacie Degough of London (40744)
Rachel DeLorenzo of Manchester (40962)
Wadonna Farmer of Corbin (40702)
Olivia Gammon of Williamsburg (40769)
Tristan Gibbs of Corbin (40701)
Andrew Giles of Corbin (40701)
Joshua Holland of London (40744)
Jordan Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Haleigh Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Zackerey Horvath of Corbin (40701)
Tanner Huddleston of Williamsburg (40769)
Kennedy Hudson of Barbourville (40906)
Hope Jackson of Manchester (40962)
Chaz Jarboe of Williamsburg (40769)
Ashton Jarvis of Manchester (40962)
Kenzie Jervis of London (40744)
Katelynn Johnson of Williamsburg (40769)
Jessica Keller of Barbourville (40906)
Sarah Lambdin of Frakes (40940)
Emily Leach of Williamsburg (40769)
Kristen Ledford of Dewitt (40930)
Connor Lewis of Williamsburg (40769)
Joshua May of Barbourville (40906)
Samuel McCullah of Williamsburg (40769)
Sarah Mcintosh of East Bernstadt (40729)
Rachel Medlin of Corbin (40701)
Eva Meyer of London (40741)
Alexander Miller of Williamsburg (40769)
Emily Mills of Barbourville (40906)
Kristin Mitchell of Corbin (40701)
Martin Mueller of Williamsburg (40769)
Ashley Nantz of Corbin (40701)
Katelyn Nigro of Corbin (40701)
Shreya Patel of London (40744)
Sydney Prakash of Williamsburg (40769)
Daniel Ruiz Ramis of Williamsburg (40769)
Devyn Sams of Corbin (40701)
Karen Sams of Manchester (40962)
Emily Sharp of Corbin (40701)
Brandon Shelley of Corbin (40701)
Clay Shelton of Williamsburg (40769)
Vanessa Sibert of Corbin (40701)
Bradley Simpson of Barbourville (40906)
Teresa Sizemore of London (40741)
Nicholas Smith of Flat Lick (40935)
Madalyn Sutton of Williamsburg (40769)
Jonathan Thomas of Corbin (40701)
Ashley Vanover of Williamsburg (40769)
Laura Vogt of Williamsburg Aesch (40769)
Autumn Whitis of Corbin (40701)
William Wyatt of Cannon (40923)
