WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President's List for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President's List automatically make the Dean's List, since the Dean's List requires a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean's List or the President's List, to avoid overlap.)
The following students from your local area made the President's List:
Sarah Adams of London (40743)
Rachel DeLorenzo of Manchester (40962)
Tristan Gibbs of Corbin (40701)
Andalyn Yeager of Barbourville (40906)
William Wyatt of Cannon (40923)
Britnee Barnett of Corbin (40701)
Devyn Sams of Corbin (40701)
Katelynn Johnson of Williamsburg (40769)
Sydney Prakash of Williamsburg (40769)
Sydney Stargel of Williamsburg (40701)
Bradley Simpson of Barbourville (40906)
Samuel McCullah of Williamsburg (40769)
Eva Meyer of London (40741)
Jordan Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Ashley Vanover of Williamsburg (40769)
Chaz Jarboe of Williamsburg (40769)
Ashley Bray of FRAKES (40940)
Clay Shelton of Williamsburg (40769)
Madalyn Sutton of Williamsburg (40769)
Elle Hays of London (40741)
Mickayla Coppock of Corbin (40701)
Andrew Giles of Corbin (40701)
Rachel Medlin of Corbin (40701)
Karson Chesnut of London (40744)
Emily Sharp of Corbin (40701)
Emily Leach of Williamsburg (40769)
Katelyn Nigro of Corbin (40701)
Miranda Vaughn of Barbourville (40906)
Tanner Huddleston of Williamsburg (40769)
Lindsey Jones of Williamsburg (40769)
Stephanie Newman of Rockholds (40759)
Zackerey Horvath of Corbin (40701)
Tasha Mason of London (40744)
Kennedy Hudson of Barbourville (40906)
Olivia Gammon of Williamsburg (40769)
Jara Burkhart of London (40741)
Kristin Mitchell of Corbin (40701)
Ashton Jarvis of Manchester (40962)
Sarah Mcintosh of East Bernstadt (40729)
Karen Sams of Manchester (40962)
Kenzie Jervis of London (40744)
Joshua May of Barbourville (40906)
Haleigh Hopper of Barbourville (40906)
Emily Mills of Barbourville (40906)
Laura Vogt of Williamsburg (40769)
Sarah Lambdin of Frakes (40940)
Brandon Cheek of Williamsburg (40769)
Ashley Nantz of Corbin (40701)
Daniel Ruiz Ramis of Williamsburg (40769)
Martin Mueller of Williamsburg (40769)
Scotty Hubbard of Corbin (40701)
Abigail Wetherill of Corbin (40701)
Nicholas Smith of Flat Lick (40935)
Lauren Sanders of Barbourville (40906)
Ty Jones of London (40744)
Abigail Phipps of Gray (40734)
Emily Phipps of Gray (40734)
Lacie Degough of London (40744)
Joni Wireman of Barbourville (40906)
Ruth Evrard of Manchester (40962)
Teresa Sizemore of London (40741)
Stephen Caudill of London (40744)
Rita Aguye Cots of Williamsburg (40769)
Andrew Martin of Corbin (40702)
Stephanie Ball of Keavy (40737)
Shreya Patel of London (40744)
Oran Kersey of corbin (40701)
Hope Jackson of Manchester (40962)
Mykala Newby of Corbin (40701)
Joshua Holland of London (40744)
Bertha Blevins of Corbin (40701)
Kelsey Ball of London (40744)
April Budd of London (40744)
Megan Carnes of Flat Lick (40935)
Connor Lewis of Williamsburg (40769)
