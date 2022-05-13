WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
Logan Adams of London (40744)
Sarah Adams of London (40743)
Ashleigh Baker of London (40744)
David Ball of Keavy (40737)
Kelsey Ball of London (40744)
Marietta Benge of London (40741)
Zachariah Bowling of East Bernstadt (40729)
Shelbi Brock of London (40741)
April Budd of London (40744)
Kelli Caldwell of London (40741)
Linda Campbell of London (40744)
Brooklynn Carter of Lily (40740)
Stephen Caudill of London (40744)
Sydni Chesnut of Keavy (40737)
Christa Chitwood of Keavy (40737)
Megan Clontz of London (40741)
Luke Courtney of London (40744)
Emily Davenport of London (40744)
Brooke Davis of London (40744)
Jacob Doughty of London (40741)
Tammy Eaton of London (40744)
Megan Emond of London (40741)
Brandy Evans of London (40741)
Billy Evans of London (40744)
Cody Evans of London (40741)
Chassady Felts of Pittsburg (40755)
Toni Fragosa of London (40744)
Morgan Greene of London (40744)
Kelsey Griffin of London (40741)
Kaylie Grimes of Keavy (40737)
Savannah Hammack of London (40741)
Jacob Hays of London (40744)
Makella Hylton of London (40741)
Michael Johnston of London (40741)
Ty Jones of London (40744)
Erin Jones of London (40741)
Destiny Keister of London (40744)
Brynna Lawson of London (40741)
Zachary Madden of London (40741)
Kimberly McKiddy of London (40744)
Jamie Messer of London (40741)
Haley Minton of London (40741)
Christie Moses of Keavy (40737)
Bryce Muncy of London (40741)
Alexis Napier of London (40741)
Amy Patton of London (40741)
Jillian Philpot of London (40744)
Mackenzie Powenski of London (40741)
Sydney Reed of London (40741)
Sabrina Rippetoe of London (40744)
Daniel Robinson of London (40741)
Mark Sexton of London (40744)
Monica Shepherd of East Bernstadt (40729)
Mallory Singleton of London (40744)
Madelyn Singleton of London (40744)
Hannah Sizemore of London (40741)
Ashley Smith of London (40744)
Dwalenna Stepp of Lily (40740)
Madison Thompson of London (40744)
Jazzlyn Threlkeld of London (40744)
Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt (40729)
Alexia Valentine of London (40741)
Ethan Wagers of London (40741)
Michelle Wagers of London (40744)
Kelsey Wagers of London (40744)
Skyla Walters of Lily (40740)
Zoe Williams of Keavy (40737)
