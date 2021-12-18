WILLIAMSBURG — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
The following students from your local area made the Dean's List:
Elizabeth Davidson of London (40741)
Madison Reams of London (40744)
Christa Mains of London (40741)
Bryce Muncy of London (40741)
Lauren Stokes of London (40741)
Kelli Caldwell of London (40741)
Stephanie Hentz of East Bernstadt (40729)
Jowana Jackson of London (40741)
Alexis Napier of London (40741)
Pepper Hunter of London (40741)
Sabrina Rippetoe of London (40744)
David Ball of Keavy (40737)
Stephanie Cox of Lily (40740)
Ericka Ward of London (40741)
Mark Sexton of London (40744)
Dana Taylor of Lexington (40513)
Benjamin Brown of London (40741)
Alyssa Bishop of London (40741)
Christie Moses of Keavy (40737)
Hannah Sizemore of London (40741)
Shaye DiMeglio of Sunman (40741)
Rayla Turner of East Bernstadt (40729)
Taylor Hoskins of London (40741)
Megan Clontz of London (40741)
Emily Bowling of London (40741)
Reece Couch of East Bernstadt (40729)
Haley Minton of London (40741)
Ethan Wagers of London (40741)
Tyler Inman of London (40744)
Emily Davenport of London (40744)
Savannah Hammack of London (40741)
Michael Johnston of London (40741)
Kristen Fugate of London (40744)
Sydni Chesnut of Keavy (40737)
James Hays of London (40744)
Kimberly McKiddy of London (40744)
Zachary Madden of London (40741)
Gracie Robinson of London (40741)
Jenna Rockwell of London (40741)
Collin Gilkison of London (40741)
Zoe Williams of Keavy (40737)
Shelbi Brock of London (40741)
Luke Courtney of London (40744)
Christa Chitwood of Keavy (40737)
Kaylie Grimes of Keavy (40737)
Jacob Doughty of London (40741)
Billy Evans of London (40744)
Mallory Singleton of London (40744)
Brynna Lawson of London (40741)
Michelle Wagers of London (40744)
Lyndsey Likins of London (40741)
Erin Jones of London (40741)
Madelyn Singleton of London (40744)
Natalie Hoskins of London (40741)
Brooke Davis of London (40744)
Jazzlyn Threlkeld of London (40744)
Hollie Napier of East Bernstadt (40729)
Logan Adams of London (40744)
Madison Thompson of London (40741)
Kyndall Smith of London (40744)
Jacob Hays of London (40744)
Kelsey Wagers of London (40744)
Karley Makin of London (40741)
Maureen Weiss of East Bernstadt (40729)
Skyla Walters of Lily (40740)
Morgan Greene of London (40741)
Ashley Smith of London (40744)
Kelsey Griffin of London (40741)
Alexia Valentine of London (40741)
Mackenzie Powenski of London (40741)
Dwalenna Stepp of Lily (40740)
Jamie Messer of London (40741)
Olivia Williams of London (40741)
Destiny Blue of Lily (40740)
Sydney Reed of London (40741)
Tammy Eaton of London (40744)
Makella Hylton of London (40741)
