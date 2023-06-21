WILLIAMSBURG – Every student attending University of the Cumberlands can say they’re going to one of the best schools in the nation. And one of the best Christian colleges in the nation. And one of the best colleges in Kentucky. For starters.
The university has been included in listings by Colleges of Distinction, an organization whose mission is to connect colleges to students, offering students everything they could want to know about the basics of a U.S. college at the click of a mouse. In addition to the three Colleges of Distinction listings already mentioned, Cumberlands also made their lists of best business programs and best education programs nationwide. It’s the sixth consecutive year for the university to be named a College of Distinction, and it’s the second year in a row to be listed among top Christian colleges, Kentucky colleges, business programs, and education programs.
Per Colleges of Distinction, the organization “hand-picked a selection of top schools that are well equipped to provide a personalized education catered to students’ interests. Through a rigorous vetting and interview process for the 2023-2024 academic year, we have refreshed and reaffirmed that these institutions strive for excellence in line with the four overarching distinctions — Student Engagement, Teaching, Community, and Outcomes.”
Dr. Larry L. Cockrum, university president, remarked, “Our continual inclusion on Colleges of Distinction’s nationwide listings mirrors our consistent drive toward excellence, affordability, and a student-centered college experience, both in-seat and online. It’s encouraging to be recognized for the quality of our programs, especially as we’ve recently made a leap toward even better affordability for our online and graduate students in particular with our new One Price Promise. We stand on the belief that affordable education can still mean quality education – and at Cumberlands, it does.”
In short, Cumberlands’ One Price Promise covers everything students need to succeed – and it eliminates all fees and hidden costs. It is a comprehensive package extended to all on-campus, online, and graduate students that includes tuition, textbooks, tutoring, and other academic services. The One Price Promise is part of The Cumberlands’ Commitment to always put students first, keeping students at the center of their college experience. While the One Price Promise benefits on-campus students as well, this comprehensive tuition package is tailored to meet the needs of remote learners.
While Cumberlands offers more than 40 undergraduate and graduate programs, the university’s business and education programs have made several national listings over the past few years, including Colleges of Distinction’s most recent list. For instance, the Master of Science in Global Business with Blockchain Technology at University of the Cumberlands has been especially successful, being ranked as a top ten program of its kind in the nation by Career Karma in 2022 and having two students in the program recently finish paid research fellowships through Phemex, a crypto exchange company. Meanwhile, Cumberlands’ online master’s in education programs tied for No. 6 in Kentucky in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report’s national ranking. Cumberlands is also offering Option 9 programming for aspiring educators in Kentucky to streamline their pathway to a degree and a career in education. Learn more about Cumberlands’ academic programs at www.ucumberlands.edu/academics.
