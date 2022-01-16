The Plaster Graduate School of Business at University of the Cumberlands has added a finance specialty to its Doctor of Business Administration and Doctor of Philosophy in Business programs. Students interested in the specialty will be able to take classes for it this spring. Applications are being accepted now at ucumberlands.edu/apply.
The specialty aims to prepare students for a wide range of careers in finance and to engage in scholarly research that expands the frontiers of the various areas of finance. It also helps fulfil the university’s mission to prepare students for successful lives of responsible leadership and service by providing them with the analytic skills and theoretical tools required for a variety of reputable careers in finance.”
As noted in the specialty’s initial proposal, the primary region served by University of the Cumberlands – namely, Kentucky – has a longstanding and well-documented need for financial education. The state has, unfortunately, ranked quite low in previous national studies when comparing all 50 states’ levels of financial literacy.
“We have a unique opportunity to provide leadership on this critical issue by weaving financial literacy programs into the fabric of our campus communities. We can facilitate the integration of a new generation of informed Kentuckians into the American economy,” said Dr. Daniel Kanyam, director of graduate business programs at Cumberlands.
