WILLIAMSBURG — University of the Cumberlands is offering a pathway for licensed teachers in Kentucky to add certifications to their résumés, in less time than a typical certification would take, in a flexible online format to fit teachers’ busy schedules, and at a price point that’s among the lowest in the state.
The online Proficiency Program is just one way the university is addressing the current statewide teacher shortage. For more information on Cumberlands’ education degree and certification programs, visit www.ucumberlands.edu.
The non-degree online proficiency program helps Kentucky teachers gain additional certification in areas of their choosing. Rather than completing an entire degree program, students complete only the coursework needed to gain their desired certifications. This proficiency program conforms to standards issued by the EPSB (Education Professional Standards Board) and provides a means for provisional certification and employment while concurrently enrolled in the program.
Currently, UC offers qualifying candidates the ability to add additional certification(s) in the following areas: Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education (IECE), Elementary Education (P-5), Middle School Education (5-9), Secondary Education (8-12), Business and Marketing (5-12), and Special Education — Learning and Behavior Disorders (P-12). P-12 certifications are also available in Art, Integrated Music, Health, and Physical Education.
Content certifications for Middle School Education include English, Mathematics, Social Studies, and Science; in addition, content certifications for Secondary Education include English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Physics, and Social Studies.
Good news: Candidates are eligible to teach with a Proficiency Provisional Certificate while completing the proficiency program. Additionally, students may pursue more than one additional certification area at the same time, as long as they meet the admission requirements for each certification area. The number of background hours needed for certification areas differs; visit www.ucumberlands.edu/academics/graduate to learn more.
Some bonus good news: University of the Cumberlands does not charge any fee for unofficial review of transcripts. The university is one of the only colleges in the state who provide potential students with an overview of required coursework and examinations prior to admission without charging additional fees.This gives candidates an opportunity to have their transcripts reviewed for free, so they have a better understanding of the number of courses or examinations they would need in order to gain the additional certification(s) they’re looking for – all before they even start the admissions process. No fine print, no fees, no kidding.
To discover more details about the different certifications and their specific requirements, find “Proficiency Evaluation for Additional Certification” on the webpage www.ucumberlands.edu/academics/graduate.
