As the wedding bells ring across the country, the euphoria of newlywed bliss is closely shadowed by the daunting expenses that weddings and honeymoons entail. Living the high life in 2023 isn’t exactly a cakewalk, with that pesky thing we call inflation still sticking around and most couples starting their wedded adventure with a ‘something borrowed’ bank balance. Given that the average honeymoon cost in the U.S. hovers around $4,500, it’s no surprise that the astute couples of today want to make every cent count, without compromising on an unforgettable experience.
America is bursting with under-the-radar beautiful destinations that don’t require going into debt (or selling grandmother’s antique brooch). Experts at HoneymoonAlways.com commissioned a survey of 3,000 couples which identified the top 150 beautiful honeymoon destinations that are easy on the wallet, allowing couples to kick off their married life with a delightful getaway that doesn’t break the bank. From cozy beach towns to vibrant city escapes, these lesser-known gems offer a refreshing twist to conventional honeymoon narratives, proving that romance and budget can indeed coexist harmoniously.
Cumberland Falls State Resort Park ranked fourth behind Cedar Key, Florida; Molokai, Hawaii; and Edisto Island, South Carolina.
Known as the “Niagara of the South,” this enchanting park features the majestic Cumberland Falls, a stunning waterfall that creates a magical moonbow phenomenon under the right conditions. Nature-loving couples can explore the park’s scenic trails, have picnics by the river, and enjoy the breathtaking views without any entrance fees. The park’s affordable lodge and cozy cabins provide comfortable accommodations surrounded by the beauty of nature. Couples can also opt for budget-friendly camping options to immerse themselves fully in the wilderness. In the evening, they can indulge in a romantic dinner at the park’s restaurant, which offers regional specialties at reasonable prices.
“Choosing the perfect honeymoon destination doesn’t have to mean choosing between an unforgettable experience and your financial future. As these top 150 budget-friendly destinations show, you can have your wedding cake and eat it too! There’s an entire world of affordable, romantic, and unique getaways out there that cater to all types of couples. Whether you’re beach lovers, history buffs, adventure junkies, or nature enthusiasts, there’s a place for you. Honeymooning on a budget isn’t about compromising; it’s about starting this beautiful new chapter of your life with smart decisions that pave the way for a stable, happy future,” says Dan Bagby from Honeymoon Always.
