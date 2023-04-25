CUMBERLAND FALLS — The American Indian Heritage Weekend kicked off Friday evening at Dupont Lodge with Fred Keams performing traditional flute music to the accompaniment of Darla Hamilton on keyboard.
Keams shared his story to help enrich those in attendance with the reality of growing up Native American in the states while attending boarding school.
Keams practices traditional flute making that takes raw material and Native American accents to create a unique instrument.
These flutes are not traditionally tuned. They are tuned by “grandfather tuning” — a technique passed down generations in the Native American culture.
“It doesn’t matter who I’m playing for out there. If there is one or one thousand, because it is always good medicine,” Keams said. “People are out there and people are trying to find the sounds of peace in the world. I want people to feel what I am playing. The flute is great medicine for me and others.”
Keams shared how he was deaf in one ear but could hear music. He does not read music but only plays by ear.
A flute maker makes the instrument according to the sounds they hear in nature. Generally, the flute maker is the only one who can perfectly play each uniquely tuned instrument, each one made with different materials and made differently in size.
“I have taken a piece of wood that was dead and I bring it back to life,” Keams said. “It’s a gift from Mother Earth being put back in a different way.”
The land in the Cumberland Falls area was also recognized as a sacred place used by Native Americans with a land acknowledgment.
A representative of the Shawnee tribe spoke as the recognition was made.
“This land is sacred to our people. I heard the elders of my tribe speak on how their ancestors held counsel under the falls in the 1500s and 1700s,” the representative said. “Water is one of the vehicles of our people’s prayers, to help get to our creator.”
The representative shared the important belief that Native Americans do not own land but borrow it from their grandchildren.
“Let us leave the land for our grandchildren in better ways than we find it,” she said. “Land acknowledgements are great but how are we going to behave after them?”
Angela Keams who is involved with the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission shared a serious topic with those at the end of the event.
“There are over 90,000 people that identify as Native American or have Native American heritage in Kentucky. The government does not recognize or acknowledge that Native Americans live in Kentucky If you identify as Native American, they do not recognize you,” Ms. Keams said.
She continued that it is important to speak up to representatives to see this change in Kentucky or get involved with organizations who work to protect Native American culture.
Presentations continued throughout the weekend at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, concluding on Sunday afternoon.
