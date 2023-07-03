CORBIN — On Thursday, The Cumberland Art Collective became the bridge to creativity when they met for their monthly Drink and Draw event.
No matter the creativity that took shape, each piece and talent of the artist were unique just as their thumb print.
Kellene Turner is a well-known artist who serves as the active president to the group.
Turner explained that the sole purpose of this group and Drink and Draw events is to get artist together from all mediums.
This was showcased through the art created at this social and creative event.
Sketch artist, scribes, woodworkers and photographers was just a few talents that presented itself at the event.
“There is something to learn and grow from at each of these Drink and Draw events,” Turner said. “We share techniques, tools and portfolios. We have a slew of members.”
The group has over 240 people who receive their newsletter.
Turner explained the art community has had the challenge to bring people back out to social events after covid.
“This event has been wildy successful,” Turner said.”We usually have around 15 people.”
The Cumberland Art Collective is a rebrand of the Corbin Art and Literary League.
“We wanted to focus on all artist and creatives in Kentucky and build a community to network, inspire each other, put on shows and promote artist work in other communities,” Turner said.
The members are planning some exciting events. This includes an art show in the Fall that details have not been released yet.
Corbin artists are also encouraged to participate in September’s Art drop.
This is a creative way to bring some joy into the community through art. Artists can leave hints to where their art is hidden for the finder to keep like geocaching or randomly leave it places without clues to brighten ones day.
“We just want to fill Corbin with art and happiness,” Turner said. “Artists can do art drops anytime though.”
The event is planned for the first week in September coinciding with the famous Colorado Art Drop.
The Cumberland Arts Collective meets for their monthly Drink and Draw event in July the last Thursday of the month at Sweeties. Keep an eye out for their events announced through their social media platforms.
“Drink and Draw is just one way Corbin is growing the arts in the community,” Turner said. “We want others to jump on board.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.